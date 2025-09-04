Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha Finale Release Time: Here’s When Last Episode Of BB Telugu 9 Pre-Show Premiere

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha Finale Release Time: Bigg Boss Telugu has continues to captivate audiences for years and there are no second thoughts about it. Following the success of its eighth season, the show is returning with Bigg Boss Telugu 9, promising an exciting twist which has got the audience quite intrigued. Unlike previous seasons, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will make history by allowing common people to participate for the first time. Yes! Bigg Boss 9 Telugu is will be having commoners fighting for the winner's trophy and this has certainly added to the excitement for the new season.

While Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will be hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, the makers came with innovative approach aims to bring fresh dynamics and excitement to the show. Yes! Bigg Boss Telugu 9 makers came with a pre-show titled as Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha to shortlist the commoner contestants for the show. The pre-show went on air on August 22 wherein 45 contestants has participated. The pre-show was hosted by Sreemukhi and was judged by judged by Navdeep, Abijeet, and Bindu Madhavi. Now, after an interesting fight of 2 two weeks, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha is set to have its grand finale.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha Finale Release Time

To note, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha Finale will premiere on Jio Hotstar on September at Jio Hotstar at midnight.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha Finale: Where To Watch

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha is set to air on Jio Hotstar, offering viewers a chance to watch in high definition. For those eager to catch the final episode, accessing it is straightforward. Simply log into your Jio Hotstar account using any device like a phone, laptop, or TV. Once logged in, navigate to the search bar and enter Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha. As the show appears on your screen, scroll down to find the last episode. Enjoy watching the finale in full HD quality for an immersive experience.

To note, 5 commoner contestants are expected to enter Bigg Boss 9 Telugu along with celebs. Let us know which commoner contestant are you looking forward to see inside the BB house.