Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha: Meet 15 Contestants Who Will Compete To Enter BB House

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha Contestants: Fans of Bigg Boss Telugu are buzzing with excitement as the ninth season is approaching. As expected, Nagarjuna Akkineni is set to return as the host which has been adding to the anticipation. Interestingly, Bigg Boss Telugu season 9 promises a unique twist, as for the first time, commoners will be allowed to participate in the show. The decision has sparked widespread interest and enthusiasm among viewers and speculations are rife about the theme and contestants of the Bigg Boss Telugu 9.

The show's producers have received an overwhelming number of applications from eager participants. From these, 40 applicants will be shortlisted. These selected individuals will compete for a coveted spot inside the Bigg Boss house. Ultimately, three commoners will join the show, marking a significant change in its format. The inclusion of commoners in Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is a groundbreaking move for the series. Interestingly, there are reports that the shortlisted commoners will be competing during Agnipariksha wherein they will be given multiple tasks and challenges and three among these will be joining the celebrity contestants as the participants of Bigg Boss Telugu 9.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha Contestants

According to a report published in Telugu Asianetnews, the list of final 15 contestants for Agnipariksha has been leaked by former contestant Adi Reddy. Here's a list of contestants who will be competing for Agnipariksha of Bigg Boss Telugu 9

1. Anusha Ratnam- Social Media Influencer

2. Divya Nikjita- Social Media Influencer.

3. Shriya- The youngest girl among the selected ones.

4. Swetha Shetty- Hailing from UK, she is a body builder.

5. Demon Pawan- Instagram Influencer.

6. Prasanna Kumar- Unique contestant who happens to be a single-leg amputee

7. Dammu Sreeja- Instagram Influencer.

8. Miss Telangana Kalki- Second place in Miss Telangana

9. Dalia- Gym Coach

10. Priya Shetty, Commoner.

11. Maryada Manish- Businessman

12. Masked Man Hriday- Commoner

13. Pawan Kalyan- Army person.

14. Lawyer Prashant- Lawyer

15. Shakib- Social Media Influencer

To note, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha will be hosted by Sreeemukhi who was also a contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. It is reported that Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha will take place on August 23 and will air on JioHotstar. On the other hand, Bigg Boss Telugu season 9 is expected to premiere on September 7