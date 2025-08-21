Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha OTT Release Time: Here’s When & Where To Watch Pre-Show Of Nagarjuna’s BB9



Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha OTT Release Date & Time: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha OTT Release Date & Time: Bigg Boss Telugu has been one of the most loved reality shows which has been ruling the hearts for years now. And after the immense success of Bigg Boss Telugu 8, the makers are coming with Bigg Boss Telugu 9 and they are coming with a major twist for the audience which has already got them excited. To note, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is set to create history by becoming the first ever season to open gates for the commoners.

Yes! You read it right. Commoners will be seen participating in Bigg Boss Telugu 9 which will be hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni once again. In fact, the makers have come up with an unusual way to finalise the aam aadmi contestant for the popular reality show. According to media reports, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will be hosting a preshow wherein in 45 commoners will be given tasks to perform. Among these, 6 commoners will be selected as contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu 9

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha Judges

To note, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha will be hosted by Sreemukhi and will be judged by Navdeep, Abijeet, and Bindu Madhavi who will be selecting the commoners contestants.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha Release Time

To note, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha will premiere on Jio Hotstar on August 22 at Jio Hotstar at midnight. To note, the pre-show will be aired for two weeks.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha: Where To Watch

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha will premiere at Jio Hotstar and will be available to watch in HD. Wondering how to watch the launch episode? To watch Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha, login into your Jio Hotstar account from your phone, laptop or television and go to search bar and type Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha. As the show appears on your screen, click on it and enjoy the launch episode in full HD.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha Contestants

According to media reports, several renowned social media influencers like Anusha Ratnam, Divya Nikjita, Demon Pawan, Dammu Sreeja, along with lawyer Prashant, Miss Telangana Kalki, body builder Swetha Shetty etc will be participating in Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha.