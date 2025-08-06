Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha Premiere Date: Here’s How Commoners Will Be Selected For Nagarjuna’s Show

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha: After the phenomenal success of Bigg Boss Telugu season 8, it is that time of the year when the audience eagerly awaits the new season of the popular reality show. Yes! We are talking about Bigg Boss Telugu season 9. Interestingly, Nagarjuna Akkineni is set to return as a host for the new season which is already creating a buzz in the town. While the excitement for Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is palpable, the makers are coming with a huge twist this year. After all, Bigg Boss is opening gates for the commoners for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss Telugu

It is evident that Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is expected to come with a lot of dhamaka and some major twists. Interestingly, the audience has showered immense love on the show and sent applications in large numbers to participate in Nagarjuna's show. It was reported that 40 applications will be shortlisted from the commoners who will be competing to earn a place inside the Bigg Boss house during the new season. It is important to mention that three commoners will be entering Bigg Boss Telugu 9.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha: How Will Commoners Be Selected

As per a recent update shared by OTT Play, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha will take place ahead of the main show. During the pre-show, 40 shortlisted commoners will be given multiple tasks and challenges. It will be a high pressure event and the top 3 contestants will be joining the celebrity contestants as the participants of Bigg Boss Telugu 9.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha Premiere Date

To note, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha will be hosted by Sreeemukhi who was also a contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. It is reported that Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha will take place on August 23 and will air on JioHotstar.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Launch Date

Wondering when Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will premiere? The new season of Nagarjuna Akkineni's show will go on air on September 7 as stated by OTT Play and the makers are yet to announce the official contestants list.