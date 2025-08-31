Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Choreographer Confirmed For Nagarjuna’s Show? Here’s What We Know

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 New Contestant Update: The much-anticipated Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is gearing up for its grand premiere, and fans are buzzing with excitement. The return of superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni as the host adds to the thrill. This season is particularly special as it will feature commoners entering the Bigg Boss house for the first time, a change that has sparked curiosity among viewers. In preparation for this unique twist, the show's creators have organised Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha. This event aims to select the commoner contestants who will join the show.

Interestingly, Sreemukhi hosts this selection process on Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha, while former Bigg Boss Telugu contestants Abijeet, Bindu Madhavi, and Navdeep serve as judges. Their involvement has added an extra layer of interest to the proceedings. As anticipation builds, there has been much speculation about which celebrities might participate in Bigg Boss 9 Telugu. Fans are eager to see who will enter the house alongside the commoners.

Shrasti Verma To Enter Bigg Boss Telugu 9?

According to a report published in Telugu Asianetnews, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule dance choreographer Shrasti Verma, who has co-choreographed Pushpa Pushpa song, is likely to enter Bigg Boss Telugu 9. For the uninitiated, Shrasti had made headlines earlier this year after she had accused choreographer Jani Master of sexual harassment which eventually led to his arrest.

It is reported that while Shrasti has been approached for Nagarjuna's show, the agreement seems to be finalised. However, no official announcement has been made in this regard so far.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will be coming with a lot of new twists in the game. From commoners entering Bigg Boss house to Bigg Boss house having two different floors, the makers are definitely not leaving any stone unturned for the new season. Amid this, there are reports about Navya Swamy, Kavyashree, TV artists Deepika, Shiva Kumar, Debjani, Asha Shiny, Ramya from Alekhya Chitti Pickles, Tejaswini Gowda, etc.