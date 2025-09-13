Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Results Closing Trends Week 1: Who Is Likely To Go Home In The First Week?

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Trends Week 1: Amid a huge buzz and high expectations, the much-awaited Bigg Boss Telugu 9 finally premiered last week, and fans are thrilled as Nagarjuna Akkineni is back as the host. His charm, humor, and sharp observations are back to spice up the competition.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 premiered last week on Star Maa and JioHotstar, quickly grabbing attention with its entertaining and drama-filled opening.

This season brings together 15 contestants, including commoners for the very first time, each determined to compete for the ultimate prize, and the competition is already getting intense. In just the first week, viewers have seen plenty of fun moments, surprising twists, and growing tensions between contestants.

HERE'S WHO GOT NOMINATED FOR EVICTION IN BIGG BOSS TELUGU 9 WEEK 1

This season's excitement is taken to the next level with the introduction of two separate houses, creating a fresh twist on the celebrities versus commoners theme. In this new setup, commoners are treated as house owners, while celebrities take on the role of tenants.

Tensions are rising in the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 house as contestants battle fiercely to stay in the competition. The season's first major twist came when Bigg Boss announced the initial nomination task, catching everyone by surprise and leaving the housemates in shock.

In the very first week, a total of nine contestants were nominated for elimination. This move sparked widespread speculation about who might be the season's first contestant to leave the show. The nominated contestants are Flora Saini, Thanuja Gowda, Rithu Chowdhary, Suman Shetty, Jabardasth Emmanuel, Sanjana Galrani, Ramu Rathod, Shrasti Varma, and Demon Pavan.

BIGG BOSS TELUGU 9 WEEK 1 CLOSING VOTING TRENDS UPDATE

Despite being unanimously nominated for eviction by the owners, Sanjana Galarani has successfully avoided elimination by becoming the season's first captain.

According to the latest reports and social media polls, Suman Shetty has managed to beat Tanuja Gowda and has managed to secured the highest votes in his favour. This indicates Suman Shetty and Tanuja are currently safe from eviction.

Meanwhile, Flora Saini, Rithu Chowdhary, and Shrasti Verma are facing difficulties in gathering enough votes from viewers. Flora and Shrasti, in particular, are at the bottom of the list and are currently in the danger zone, making them the most vulnerable to eviction this week.

It's important to remember that these voting trends are not official and could change, as the final results will depend on the verified votes counted by the show's makers. However, the early buzz shows that the competition is already becoming fierce.

