Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Contestant Update: Former Winner’s Ex-Girlfriend Likely To Participate In Nagarjuna’s Show

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Contestant Update: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is all set to premiere soon and the excitement about the new season of the popular reality is show is palpable. After all, superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni is returning as a host. On the other hand, Bigg Boss 9 Telugu has also been making headlines as the show is set to welcome commoners inside the BB house for the first time. Needless to say fans have been eagerly waiting for the grand premiere of Bigg Boss Telugu 9.

While the makers have organised as Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha to finalise the aam aadmi contestants for the show. To note, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha is being hosted by Sreemukhi and is being judged by Abijeet, Bindu Madhavi, and Navdeep who happen to be the former contestants of the Bigg Boss Telugu. Amid this, there have been endless speculations about the celebrities participating in Bigg Boss 9 Telugu. And now, we have a new update about the contestants of the show.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Contestants Update

According to a report published in OTT Play, Kavyashree is said to be participating in Bigg Boss Telugu 9. For the uninitiated, Kavya happens to be the ex-girlfriend of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 winner Nikhil. As per the media reports, if Kavya will be entering Bigg Boss 9 Telugu, she will be coming with a lot of drama as she is expected to speak about Nikhil and their relationship.

Why Did Nikhil & Kavya Break Up? Real Reason Revealed

For the uninitiated, Nikhil and Kavya were dating for 5 years and they parted ways before Nikhil's entry on Bigg Boss Telugu 8. While there have been endless speculations about the reason behind their split, Kavya. during one of her interviews has dropped hints about betrayal being the reason for their break up. She stated that blindly trusting someone was the biggest mistake of her life.

To note, so far, there hasn't been any official announcement about Kavyashree's participation in Bigg Boss Telugu 9, but the reports have certainly got everyone excited.