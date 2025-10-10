Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Trends: Double Eviction On Weekend? Who Will Get Highest Votes?

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 voting trends: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is currently in its fifth week, and the drama inside the house is intensifying. This season, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, has introduced a new twist by allowing commoners to participate alongside celebrities. The concept of celebrities vs commoners has piqued everyone's interest. Recently, ten contestants have been nominated for eviction for the first time.

The contestants facing eviction this week include Rithu Chowdary, Demon Pavan, Flora Saini, Bharani Shankar, Suman Shetty, Tanuja Gowda, Sanjana Galrani, Srija Dammu, Divya Nikhita, and Kalyan Padala. Notably, Flora Saini was directly nominated for two weeks after receiving a black star for being considered boring. With fans voting in large numbers, speculation is rife about who might leave the show this week.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Trends: Who Will Get Highest Votes

According to current Bigg Boss Telugu 9 voting trends, Tanuja Gowda, also known as Thanuja Puttaswamy, is leading with the most votes. Her popularity seems to be growing among viewers.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Double Elimination On The Cards?

A fierce battle for survival is underway between Demon Pavan and Rithu Chowdary as they struggle to secure votes. Reports suggest that Rithu Chowdary has received the fewest votes so far.

Tonight's episode will feature an exciting survival task where nominated contestants can avoid eviction by completing a special challenge. According to a viral social media post, Divya Nikhita, Bharani Shankar, Kalyan Padala, and Tanuja are expected to win this task and secure their safety from eviction.

Meanwhile, there are rumours of a double eviction happening this week on Bigg Boss Telugu 9. Additionally, an intriguing captaincy task is taking place in the house. It remains to be seen who will emerge as the new captain.

Stay tuned for more updates.