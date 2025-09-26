Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Early Voting Results Week 3: Who Is Lagging In Votes? Check Current Voting Trends - UPDATE

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Early Voting Results Week 3: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 made its grand premiere earlier this month on Star Maa and JioCinema (formerly JioHotstar), kicking off with massive excitement and fanfare. Viewers are thrilled to see Nagarjuna Akkineni back in action as the host, bringing his signature charm, witty humor, and sharp insights to the show.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is already making headlines for introducing a fresh twist - commoners are part of the competition for the first time, joining celebrities inside the house. A total of 15 contestants entered the show in its premiere, to battle it out for the coveted trophy, promising endless drama, entertainment, and emotional moments.

In the past three weeks, the house has witnessed everything from lighthearted fun and bonding to shocking twists and rising conflicts. With unexpected turns and fiery clashes building up, fans are calling this one of the most unpredictable seasons yet.

BIGG BOSS TELUGU 9 WEEK 2: MEET THE NOMINATED CONTESTANTS

Bigg Boss Season Telugu 9 has been full of unexpected twists right from the premiere, ensuring fans stay glued to their screens. Interestingly, two contestants have already bid adieu to the controversial reality show in the past weeks - Shrasti Verma and Marayada Manish.

Now, as the show enters its third week, the drama has reached a new high. This time, six contestants are in danger of elimination - Haritha Harish, Flora Saini, Ramu Rathod, Priya Shetty, Kalyan Padala, and Rithu Chowdhary. With tensions rising and alliances being tested, one of them is set to bid farewell to the Bigg Boss Telugu house in the upcoming weekend episode.

The nomination lineup has already sparked heated debates among fans, with social media buzzing about who deserves to stay and who might be shown the exit door.

BIGG BOSS TELUGU 9 EARLY VOTING RESULTS WEEK 3: PRIYA OR HARITHA TO EXIT BB TELUGU 9?

As Bigg Boss Telugu 9 heads into weekend episodes, fan voting trends have taken center stage, sparking massive buzz across social media. According to early online polls and speculation, Ramu Rathod is currently leading the pack, with Flora Saini securing the second spot. Both contestants are riding high on fan support and are widely expected to remain safe this week.

Close behind them are Kalyan Padala and Rithu Chowdhary, who are holding steady but still need strong backing to avoid slipping down the ranks. On the other hand, Priya Shetty and Haritha Harish seem to be struggling, as they reportedly sit at the bottom of the voting charts.

It's important to remember that these voting trend predictions are based solely on social media activity and unofficial polls. The final elimination decision will be revealed by Nagarjuna during the much-anticipated weekend episode on Sunday, September 28.