Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination Episode Release Time: When Will 2nd Eviction On Nagarjuna’s Show Premiere

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination Episode Release Time: The ninth season of Bigg Boss Telugu, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, has introduced a fresh twist by featuring commoners competing against celebrities. This season began with six commoners entering through the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha. The concept of commoners as owners and celebrities as tenants has intrigued viewers from the outset. Shrasti Verma's elimination during the first weekend ka vaar generated significant discussion among fans.

Following her departure, the nominations for the second week became a focal point of interest. Seven contestants faced nomination for elimination in week two of Bigg Boss Telugu 9. The nominated participants included Bharani Shankar, Flora Saini, Priya Shetty, Maryada Manish, Suman Shetty, Demon Pavan, and Haritha Harish. Suman Shetty was directly nominated by the previous captain Sanjana Galrani using a special power. This decision intensified the competition for survival. Speculation is rife about who will be leaving Bigg Boss Telugu 9 this week. The dynamics between commoners and celebrities have added an intriguing layer to the show.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Episode 15: What To Expect?

It will be an interesting episode on Bigg Boss Telugu 9 wherein host Nagarjuna Akkineni will be seen giving a major reality check to contestants. On the other hand, he will be coming with some interesting games for the contestants which will add to the fun element of Bigg Boss Telugu 9. On the other hand, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will be having its second elimination tonight wherein there are reports that Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha Maryada Manish will become the first commoner to be out of the game. This isn't all. The housemates will also have to decide about the most boring contestant of the season and Haritha Harish will be giving the tag to Flora Saini

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Weekend Ka Vaar Episode 15 Release Time

The second weekend episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 (Ep15) is set to premiere soon. Fans can catch the first weekend episode on television at 9 PM on Star Maa. Additionally, viewers have the option to stream it live on JioHotstar at the same time.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Demon Pavan has emerged as the new captain once again after giving a tough fight to everyone.