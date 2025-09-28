Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination: Here’s What Priya Shetty Earned Post His Eviction From Nagarjuna’s Show



Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination Week 3 Update: Bigg Boss Telugu 9, hosted by the renowned Nagarjuna Akkineni, has been a hub of excitement and drama. This season, for the first time, opened its doors to ordinary people alongside celebrities. The introduction of commoners through Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha has kept audiences engaged. This format change has brought fresh energy to the show. The mix of celebrities and everyday people creates unexpected interactions and alliances. The unique twist of owners versus tenants on Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has added an intriguing layer to the competition. Viewers are captivated by this battle between celebrities and commoners.

The show's eliminations have heightened tensions in the house. Shrasti Verma was the first to leave Bigg Boss Telugu 9. Following her exit, Maryada Manish, who won Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha, was also eliminated. His departure shocked many fans of the commoners' team. In week three, six contestants faced nominations: Ramu Rathod, Flora Saini, Priya Shetty, Kalyan Padala, Harita Harish, and Ritu Chowdhary. The anticipation surrounding who will be next to leave adds to the suspense.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination Week 3

In a surprising twist in the game, Priya Shetty has been eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 during the third weekend ka vaar. To note, Priya has become the second commoner to leave the house and it is undoubtedly a major jolt to the commoners' team

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Priya Shetty Fees

Wondering what Priya Shetty has earned post her elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 9? According to a report published in Siasat, Priya Shetty had made a collection of Rs 20 thousand per day and Rs 1.4 lakhs per week for her stint in Bigg Boss Telugu 9. While she managed to stay in the house for 3 weeks (21 days), her total earnings turned out to be Rs 4.2 lakhs.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 witnessed another twist in the game with the entry of the first wild card contestant. To note, Divya Nikitha became the first commoner of the season and her entry has certainly intensified the game in the house.