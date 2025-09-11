Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination Prediction: Flora, Sanjana, Ramu Or Others; Who Will Get Evicted In Week 1?

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination Prediction: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 witnessed its grand premiere on September 7 and it kicked off on a grand note. Hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, this season introduced a new theme with 15 participants. In fact, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 came with a major twist in the game as for the first time, the makers have opened the gates for the commoners. Yes! You read it right. As Bigg Boss Telugu 9 welcomed 15 contestants, among these were 5 commoners which were selected via Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha.

Interestingly, while the concept of celebs vs commoners has intrigued the audience, the makers further made it more interesting with the two houses concept and also introduced the commoners as owners and celebs as tenants. While Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has been witnessing a lot of drama lately, the first nominations have certainly intensified the competition during the new season of the popular reality show. After all, 9 contestants have been nominated for the first week of Bigg Boss Telugu 9.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Are Nominated For Elimination In Week 1?

For the uninitiated, all celebs except Bharani Kumar have been nominated for elimination. These include Tanuja Gowda, Rithu Chowdhary, Flora Saini, Suman Shetty, Jabardasth Emmanuel, Sanjana Galrani, Ramu Rathod, Shrasti Varma. On the other hand, Demon Pavan was nominated from the commoners' team

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Will Get Eliminated In Week 1?

As the speculations are rife about who will be getting eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 in the first week, former BB contestant RJ Shekhar Basha, during an interview with RTV, revealed that, as per him, Sanjana or Suman Shetty is expected to get eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 9. He emphasised that while Sanjana has been missing her newborn baby, Suman Shetty has been missing in action and has failed to leave a mark in the first week.

While the elimination results will be announced during the first weekend ka vaar, let us know in the comment section below which contestant you are supporting in Bigg Boss Telugu 9.