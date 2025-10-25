Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination Today: Who Got Evicted? Ramya Or Sreenivasa- SHOCKING TWIST

Photo Credit: Star Maa Instagram Image

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination Today: The ninth season of Bigg Boss Telugu has captured the attention of the audiences on both television and OTT. Hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, the show airs on Star Maa and streams on JioHotstar, consistently drawing huge viewership across platforms. This season's mix of drama, emotions, and entertainment has made it a popular topic among fans.

In a twist from previous seasons, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has introduced commoners alongside celebrities in the house. This change has brought more excitement and unpredictability as contestants from various backgrounds compete for the winner's trophy. The diverse mix of participants adds a fresh dynamic to the competition.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Week 7: Who Will Get Eliminated?

As the show entered its seventh week, tensions have escalated inside the Bigg Boss house. Eight contestants are nominated for eviction: Sanjana Galrani, Rithu Chowdary, Thanuja Puttaswamy, Kalyan Padala, Sreenivasa Sayee, Ramu Rathod, Ramya Moksha, and Divya Velamuri. With one contestant set to leave during the weekend episode, fans are keen to know which celebrity will face the axe in the show.

This week's tasks have been intense with heated discussions and emotional moments. Fans are actively voting online and speculating about who will be evicted next. The interactions among contestants have kept viewers engaged as alliances shift and loyalties are tested.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Trends Update

As the Weekend Ka Vaar episode nears, fan excitement is at its peak. Social media is buzzing with predictions and online polls about this week's eviction. According to unofficial trends, Thanuja Gowda leads in audience support. Kalyan Padala follows closely in second place while Divya Velamuri holds third position.

Sanjana Galrani and Ramu Rathod are maintaining their positions in the middle zone. However, Rithu Chowdary, Sreenivasa Sayee, and Ramya Moksha face low vote counts at the bottom of the list. Their survival in the house remains uncertain as fans debate who might leave.

It's important to note that these rankings are based on online fan polls and are unofficial. The final results will be announced during Sunday's weekend episode when host Nagarjuna Akkineni reveals who will be evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu 9.

According to the latest update, Ramya Moksha has been eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 during the weekend episode.