Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination Update: Is Sanjana Galrani Evicted Ahead Of Weekend Ka Vaar? Here's Big Twist

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination Update: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has captivated viewers since the beginning and there are no second thoughts about it. Hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, the show features a unique concept where commoners are owners and celebrities are tenants. This dynamic, along with intriguing tasks and ongoing conflicts, keeps both the audience engaged and contestants alert as they compete for the captaincy. Two eliminations have already occurred in Bigg Boss Telugu 9, adding to the show's drama.

Shrasti Verma was the first to be eliminated during the initial weekend episode. Recently, Marayada Manish, a winner from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha, became the first commoner to leave. These exits have heightened viewer excitement. As Bigg Boss Telugu 9 approaches the end of its third week, speculation about the next elimination is rampant. Currently, six contestants have been nominated for eviction: Haritha Harish, Flora Saini, Ramu Rathod, Priya Shetty, Kalyan Padala, and Rithu Chowdhary. The anticipation surrounding who will leave next adds to the show's intrigue.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Mid Week Elimination Tonight

In a shocking twist in the game, Sanjana Galrani has been eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 in a mid week elimination. The decision was taken by the housemates unanimously and came as a shock to Sanjana and her fans.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Sanjana Galrani Elimination Truth

While the recent promo suggests that Sanjana Galrani has been eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 9, but there is a twist in the game. As per a recent update, Sanjana has been sent to the secret room and will be watching the game from there along with bringing new twists.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is witnessed a major twist in the game with the entry of wildcard contestant. To note, 4 commoners had entered the BB house including Divya Nikitha, Naga Prashanth, Syed Sakib and Anusha Ratnam. However, Divya Nikitha emerged as the first finalist of Bigg Boss Telugu 9.