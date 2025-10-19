Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination Update Week 6: Here's Why Bharani Has Been Eliminated From Nagarjuna's Show



Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Bharani Shankar Elimination Reason: Bigg Boss Telugu 9, which is being hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, continues to captivate audiences with its mix of drama and surprises since the beginning. The show has completed six weeks, maintaining its theme of commoners versus celebrities and each episode comes with a new twist in the game. Participants were initially chosen through Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha. Recently, the dynamics shifted as six wild card contestants entered the house, adding more excitement.

The new entrants include Gaurav Gupta, Madhuri Divvala, Aysha Zeenath, Sreenivasa Sayee, Nikhil Nair, and Ramya Moksha. Their arrival has certainly stirred things up within the Bigg Boss house. Adding to the massive twist in the game was this week's elimination on Bigg Boss Telugu 9. In week 6, six contestants faced nomination for elimination: Ramu Rathod, Thanuja Puttaswamy, Bharani Shankar, Suman Shetty, Demon Pavan, and Divya Velamuri. The competition is fierce as each contestant fights to stay in the game. Voting trends have indicated that Thanuja Puttaswamy has garnered significant support from viewers.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Is Eliminated In Week 6?

Interestingly, much to everyone's surprise, Bharani Shankar has been eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 9. To note, while Bharani was among the least voted contestants, his nomination has come as a major shock to his fans.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Bharani Shankar Elimination Reason

According to media reports, Bharani was in danger zone with Ramu Rathod for elimination. While Ramu Rathod was initially said to be eliminated for receiving the least number of votes, he has been saved by Jabardasth Emmanuel with the help of power star. As a result Bharani Shankar has been eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 9.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 witnessed a major twist in the game after it had two captains running the house together for the first time in this season. We are talking about Suman Shetty and Gaurav Gupta and it will be interesting to see how they will collaborate to run the house this week.