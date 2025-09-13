Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination Voting Results Week 1: Flora Saini Or Shrasti Verma - Who Gets Lowest Votes?

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination Voting Results Week 1: The ninth season of Bigg Boss Telugu began on September 7, with Nagarjuna Akkineni returning as the host. This season introduced a fresh concept by including 15 contestants, among them common individuals for the first time. The addition of everyday people was a notable twist, with five participants selected through Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha. This change has added an exciting element to the show. Adding further intrigue, this season features two distinct houses, enhancing the celebrities versus commoners theme. In this setup, commoners are portrayed as owners while celebrities take on the role of tenants.

The drama heightened with the first nominations in Bigg Boss Telugu 9. During the opening week, nine contestants were nominated, increasing tensions within the house. Speculation is rife about who might be the first to exit this season. Those facing potential elimination include Thanuja Gowda, Rithu Chowdhary, Flora Saini, Suman Shetty, Jabardasth Emmanuel, Sanjana Galrani, Ramu Rathod, Shrasti Varma, and Demon Pavan. It promises to be an intriguing battle for survival as these contestants vie to remain in the competition.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Is Safe From Elimination In Week 1?

According to the recent voting trends, Suman Shetty has received the highest votes in his favour and is currently safe from elimination. He is followed by Tanuja Gowda who received the second highest votes.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Received Lowest Votes?

To note, it has been a tough fight for Flora Saini and Shrasti Verma who were in bottom two and were struggling for votes in the first week. However, among the two, it is Shrasti Verma who has received the lowest votes making the speculations about her eviction.

Meanwhile, Sanjana Galarani, who was the unanimous choice for eviction by the housemates, has successfully avoided being eliminated. She has become the first captain of this season in Bigg Boss Telugu 9. The anticipation now builds around which contestant will bid farewell during the first weekend's elimination round.