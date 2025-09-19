Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination Voting Results Week 2: Suman Shetty Safe; Who Gets The Least Votes?

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Week 2 Least Votes: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 never fails to disappoint the audience and there are no second thoughts about it. The new season of the popular reality show, which is being hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, has come with a new twist of commoners vs celebs. Yes! Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has opened gates for commoners and 6 commoners were chosen through Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha. Needless to say, Bigg Boss' twist of commoners as owners and celebs as tenants has intrigued the audience since the beginning. Amid this, Shrasti Verma's elimination during the first weekend ka vaar left everyone brimming with an opinion.

Soon after her elimination, the nominations for the second week had grabbed a lot of eyeballs. To note, 7 contestants were nominated for elimination on Bigg Boss Telugu 9 week 2. These included Bharani Shankar, Flora Saini, Priya Shetty, Manish Maryada, Suman Shetty, Demon Pavan and Haritha Harish. To note, Suman Shetty was directly nominated by the previous captain Sanjana Galrani using a special power. Needless to say, the audience has been voting in large numbers to save their favourite contestants.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Suman Shetty Leads With Highest Votes

As per the recent voting trends, Suman Shetty has been leading with maximum votes and he is followed by Bharani Kumar and both the contestants are likely to escape the elimination smoothly

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Will Be Getting The Least Votes In Week 2?

To note, Haritha Harish and Manish Maryada have been in bottom two and were struggling for votes. Amid this, Manish Maryada has received least votes so far and this has sparked reports about his eviction from Bigg Boss Telugu 9. However, an official announcement about the elimination will be made during the weekend.

Meanwhile, let us know, who do you think will be eliminated during the second weekend ka vaar on Bigg Boss Telugu 9.