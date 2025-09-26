Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination Voting Trends Week 3: Haritha Harish Or Priya Shetty; Who Will Get Least Votes?

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Week 3 Voting Trends: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has captured the audience's attention since its launch earlier this month. The show, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, stands out its unique owners and tenant concept. This, six common from Bigg Telugu 9 Agnipariksha joined nine celebrities, creating an engaging dynamic where commoners act as owners and celebrities as tenants. From interesting tasks to the continuous tiffs and the race to become the captain, everything in Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs and has managed to keep the audience hooked and the contestants on their toes.

To note, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has already seen two eliminations, adding to the drama. Shrasti Verma was the first to leave during the initial weekend ka vaar. Recently, Marayada Manish, a winner from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha, became the first commoner to exit. These eliminations have intensified the excitement among viewers. Interestingly, as Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is close to wrapping week 3, the speculations are rife about the next elimination. To note, six contestants are currently nominated for eviction: Haritha Harish, Flora Saini, Ramu Rathod, Priya Shetty, Kalyan Padala, and Rithu Chowdhary.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Is Safe In Week 3?

According to the recent voting trends, Ramu Rathod has been leading the voting trends with highest votes in his favour. As per the updated eliminated voting trends, Ramu is safe from elimination this week.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination Voting Trends: Who Gets Least Votes In Week 3?

To note, Haritha Harish and Priya Shetty were in bottom two in the elimination voting trends and there have been a tough fight for votes between them. As per the recent voting trends, Priya Shetty has received the least votes so far and is in the danger zone of elimination in week 3.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is witnessed a major twist in the game with the entry of wildcard contestant. To note, 4 commoners had entered the BB house including Divya Nikitha, Naga Prashanth, Syed Sakib and Anusha Ratnam. However, Divya Nikitha emerged as the first finalist of Bigg Boss Telugu 9.