Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination Update Week 1: Is Shrasti Verma Evicted From Nagarjuna's Show? - Viral Tweet

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination Week 1 Update: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is on fire ever since it witnessed its grand premiere last weekend. Marking superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni's return as a host, the new season of the popular reality show has come with several new surprises for the audience and the contestants. To begin with, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has welcomed commoners as contestants for the first time in the history of the show. Yes! 5 commoners, who has been selected through Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha, are competing with celebrities for the winner's trophy.

On the other hand, the double house concept of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 promise double dose of entertainment for everyone. After all, the makers introduced the owners vs tenant concept wherein the commoners have been made the owners and celebs serve as tenants. Amid this, the first nomination for elimination left everyone brimming with an opinion as 9 contestants were nominated for elimination. While Sanjana Galarani was nominated by the owners with their special power, apart from her, Flora Saini, Ramu Rathod, Jabardasth Emmanuel, Shrasti Verma, Demon Pavan, Tanuja Gowda, Suman Shetty and Rithu Chowdhary were also nominated for elimination

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Will Get Eliminated In Week 1?

As speculations have been rife about who will be eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 during the first weekend ka vaar, it is reported that Shrasti Verma will become the first contestant to get evicted this season. Yes! As per a viral tweet on micro-blogging site Twitter, Shrasti Verma has been eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 9.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Gets Lowest Votes In Week 1?

For the uninitiated, Flora Saini and Shrasti Verma found themselves in a challenging position. Both were in the bottom two, competing for audience support. Unfortunately, Shrasti Verma ended up with the fewest votes among them.

While the official announcement about the first elimination of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will be made tonight by host Nagarjuna Akkineni, if the reports turned out to be true, Shrasti's elimination will certainly intensify the game in the house.