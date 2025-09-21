Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination Update Week 2: Is Maryada Manish Evicted From Nagarjuna's Show? - Viral Tweet

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination Week 2 Update: The ninth season of Bigg Boss Telugu, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, has introduced an exciting twist with commoners competing against celebrities. This season has welcomed six commoners through the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha. The unique concept of commoners as owners and celebrities as tenants has captivated viewers from the start. However, Shrasti Verma's elimination during the first weekend ka vaar sparked widespread discussion among fans. Following Shrasti Verma's exit, the nominations for the second week drew significant attention.

To note, seven contestants faced nomination for elimination in week two of Bigg Boss Telugu 9. The nominated participants included Bharani Shankar, Flora Saini, Priya Shetty, Maryada Manish, Suman Shetty, Demon Pavan, and Haritha Harish. Notably, Suman Shetty was directly nominated by the previous captain Sanjana Galrani, using a special power and this made it a tough fight for survival. Needless to say, there have been speculations about who will be walking out of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 this week.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination Update Week 2

Amid all the speculations about the upcoming elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 9, as per a viral tweet doing rounds on micro-blogging site Twitter, Maryada Manish has been eliminated from the show during the second weekend ka vaar. To note, Manish Maryada has been one of the most talked about contestants on the show as he emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Gets Lowest Votes In Week 2?

For the uninitiated, Haritha Harish and Maryada Manish found themselves in a challenging position as they were struggling for votes in the second week. Both were in the bottom two, competing for audience support. Unfortunately, Manish Maryada ended up with the lowest votes among them.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 second elimination will be announced tonight by host Nagarjuna Akkineni during the weekend ka vaar tonight. Let us know which contestant you are rooting for on the show.