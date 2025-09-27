Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination Update Week 3: Is Priya Shetty Eliminated From Nagarjuna's Show? Viral Tweet

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination Week 3: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has been a major hit with audiences since its debut earlier this month. Hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, the show introduces a unique twist with its owners and tenant concept. This season, six commoners from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha joined nine celebrities, creating an engaging dynamic where commoners act as owners and celebrities as tenants. The show has been filled with captivating tasks, ongoing disputes, and the intense competition to become the captain. These elements have kept viewers glued to their screens and contestants constantly on edge.

Two eliminations have already taken place in Bigg Boss Telugu 9, adding to the show's drama. Shrasti Verma was the first contestant to be eliminated during the initial weekend ka vaar. Recently, Marayada Manish, a winner from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha, became the first commoner to exit the show. The eliminations have heightened viewer anticipation and intrigue. As Bigg Boss Telugu 9 approaches the end of its third week, speculation is rife about who will be eliminated next. Currently, six contestants are nominated for eviction: Haritha Harish, Flora Saini, Ramu Rathod, Priya Shetty, Kalyan Padala, and Rithu Chowdhary.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination Update Week 3

Amid all the speculations about the upcoming elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 in week 3, as per a viral tweet doing rounds Twitter, Priya Shetty has been eliminated from the show during the third weekend ka vaar. To note, Priya Shetty has become the second commoner to get eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 after Maryada Manish.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Gets Lowest Votes In Week 3?

For the uninitiated, Haritha Harish and Priya Shetty were seen struggling for votes this week. found themselves in a challenging position as they were struggling for votes in the second week. However, the recent voting trends suggest that Priya Shetty had received the least number of votes

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 witnessed a massive twist in the game after Sanjana Galrani was eliminated unanimously by the housemates. While Jabardasth Emmanuel was heartbroken with her elimination, Sanjana was sent to the secret room.