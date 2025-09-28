Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination Week 3: Kalyan or Priya; Who Will Get Evicted Tonight On Nagarjuna’s Show?

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination Update Week 3: Bigg Boss Telugu 9, which is being hosted by superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, has been witnessing a lot of drama on the show. The new season of the popular reality show, which opened gates for commoners for the first time, has come with an interesting line up of contestants. To note, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 selected the commoners via Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha and the audience has been quite hooked with this celebs vs commoners battle on the show. Interestingly, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 makers came with a twist with the owners vs tenants theme which had intensified the game

Amid this, the nominations and eliminations on Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has intensified the game in the house. For the uninitiated, Shrasti Verma became the first contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 9. This was followed by the elimination of Maryada Manish, who was the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha. His elimination came as a major jolt the commoners and now all eyes have been on the upcoming elimination. To note, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 week 3 witnessed the nomination of six contestants, Ramu Rathod, Flora Saini, Priya Shetty, Kalyan Padala, Harita Harish and Ritu Chowdhary.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination Week 5: Who Will Be Eliminated Tonight?

Interestingly, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 witnessed a double elimination lately wherein Sanjana Galrani was eliminated unanimously by the contestants. However, it was a mere prank and she made her way back in the house last evening. And now, speculations are rife about who will be eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 9. To note, there are reports about Kalyan Padala and Priya Shetty in danger zone. It is reported that Priya Shetty has been eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 9.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Priya Shetty Elimination Reason

To note, Priya Shetty's elimination will come as a major jolt to the commoners and especially her close friend Srija Dammu. It is reported that Priya Shetty has been eliminated as she received the least number of votes from the audience.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 witnessed another twist in the game with the entry of the first wild card contestant. To note, Divya Nikitha became the first commoner of the season and her entry has certainly intensified the game in the house.

To note, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 elimination episode (ep21) will air at 9:30 PM on Star Maa and JioHotstar