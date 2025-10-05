Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination Week 4: Here's Why Harita Harish Has Been Evicted From Nagarjuna's Show

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Harita Harish Elimination Reason: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs and for all the right reasons. The popular reality show, which is being hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, has come up with an interesting line up of contestants and even more interesting theme of celebs vs commoners. Yes! You read it right. Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has opened the gates for the commoners for the first and six commoners were selected through an intensive competition on Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha. This isn't all. The makers had further spiced up the game by making the commoners owners and celebs tenants of the house.

Interestingly, the commoners on Bigg Boss Telugu 9 have been giving a tough fight to celebs in the four weeks so far. However, over the weeks the commoners' team has weakend lately with two contestants being eliminated from their team. For the uninitiated, Shrasti Verma was the first contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil 9. She was followed by Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha winner Maryada Manish and later Priya Shetty in the next week. And now, speculations have been rife about the upcoming elimination on Bigg Boss Telugu 9.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination: Who Is Evicted In Week 4?

To note, while 6 contestants were nominated for elimination in week 6 - including Flora Saini, Sanjana Galrani, Rithu Chowdary, Srija Dammu, Harita Harish and Divya Nikhita. While it was a tough fight to survive, mask man aka Harita Harish has been eliminated from Nagarjuna's show this week.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Haritha Harish Elimination Real Reason

* While Harish's elimination came as a shock to his fans, given the fact that he appeared to be a strong player in the game, it is reported that he has been eliminated for being the least voted contestant on Bigg Boss Telugu 9 week 4.

* On the other hand, Harish's recent leg injury has affected his game majorly in the house, as he wasn't really active during the task which in turn reduced his visibility. Besides, his rude behaviour towards contestants and tiff with Sanjana drew a negative response from the audience as well.

It will be interesting to see how the commoners will strategise their game post Harish's elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 9.