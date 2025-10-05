Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination Week 4: Here's What Harita Harish Earned Post Eviction From Nagarjuna's Show



Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination Update Week 4: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is all over the headlines today as it wrapped the fourth week. The ongoing season of Bigg Boss, which is being hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, saw a dhamakedar twist in the game with the recent elimination. Much to everyone's surprise, commoner mask man aka Haritha Harish was eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 9. His elimination happened due to lack of votes and it indeed left everyone brimming with an opinion.

For the uninitiated, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has six people nominated for elimination in week 4 including Rithu Chowdary, Harita Harish, Flora Saini, Sanjana Galrani, Srija Dammu and Divya Nikhita. Interestingly, so far, three contestants have been eliminated from Bigg Boss 9 including Shrasti Verma and two commoners Maryada Manish and Priya Shetty. In fact, Haritha has become the third commoner to get eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 9.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Harita Harish Fees

Wondering what Harita Harish has earned post his elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 this week? According to a report published in Siasat, Harita Harish had made a collection of Rs 20 thousand per day and Rs 1.4 lakhs per week for participating in Bigg Boss Telugu 9. While he managed to stay in the house for 4 weeks (28 days), his total earnings turned out to be Rs 5.6 lakhs.

To note, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has managed to create history as it is the first time the popular reality show had opened gates for the commoners. In fact, the makers had initiated a new approach wherein the commoners were selected via Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha.

Well Haritha Harish's elimination will certainly change the game of commoners in the house. It will be interesting to see what new twists will be unfolded in the coming week on Bigg Boss Telugu 9.