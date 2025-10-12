Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination Week 5: Here’s Why Flora Saini Has Been Evicted From Nagarjuna’s Show

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Flora Saini Elimination Reason: Nagarjuna Akkineni lead Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has finally wrapped week 5 and it was a dhamakedar week. The ongoing season of Bigg Boss Telugu came with an interesting mix of celebs and commoners for the first time and it has got everyone brimming with an opinion. After all, it is the first time Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has welcomed commoners who were selected from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha. Amid all the drama, Bigg Boss Telugu 9, which have seen endless drama in the house, made headlines after 10 contestants were nominated for elimination for the first time in week 5 making it a tough fight to survive.

For the uninitiated, Rithu Chowdary, Demon Pavan, Flora Saini, Bharani Shankar, Suman Shetty, Tanuja Gowda, Sanjana Galrani, Srija Dammu, Divya Nikhita and Kalyan Padala were nominated for elimination in week 5 on Bigg Boss Telugu 9. While Tanuja aka Thanuja Puttaswamy managed to lead with highest votes, Flora Saini has been eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 9. Much to everyone's shock, Flora Saini was eliminated after getting a black star for being a boring contestant. Needless to say, it has been a major disappointment for the fans.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Flora Saini Elimination Reason

As Flora Saini's elimination has left everyone with an opinion, the main reason for her eviction from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 happens to be that the actress failed to create an impact on the audience. In fact she had no individual game or opinion and failed to take a stand for herself. She was voted as the least important contestant by the housemates and it was evident that her presence or absence added no value to the game

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Flora Saini Total Remuneration

According to a report published in Siasat, Flora Saini charged Rs 30 thousand per day for her stint on Bigg Boss Telugu 9. While she made a weekly remuneration of Rs 2.1 lakhs, her journey of 35 days will made her a total earning of R 10.5 lakhs.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 witnessed a massive twist in the game as makers introduced six wild card contestants to spice up the game. The wild card contestants include Aysha Zeenath, Nikhil Nair, Sreenivasa Sayee, Madhuri Divvaala, Gaurav Gupta and Ramya Moksha.