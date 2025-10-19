Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination Week 6: Here’s What Bharani Shankar Earned Post His Eviction

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination Week 6: Nagarjuna's much talked about show Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has been a rollercoaster of drama and surprises. The show has completed six weeks, maintaining its theme of commoners versus celebrities. Each episode on Bigg Boss Telugu 9 introduces new twists, keeping the audience engaged. Initially, participants were selected through Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha. Recently, the dynamics changed with the entry of six wild card contestants. Among the new entrants are Gaurav Gupta, Madhuri Divvala, Aysha Zeenath, Sreenivasa Sayee, Nikhil Nair, and Ramya Moksha. Their presence has certainly added more excitement to the Bigg Boss house.

Interestingly, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 witnessed an interesting round of nominations round which brought another twist to the game. In week 6, six contestants were nominated for elimination: Thanuja Puttaswamy, Bharani Shankar, Ramu Rathod, Suman Shetty, Demon Pavan, and Divya Velamuri. It was undoubtedly a tough fight to survival and the entry of wildcards did spice up the game. While Thanuja managed to lead with the highest number of votes in her favour, the elimination has left everyone quite shocked.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Is Eliminated In Week 6?

In a shocking turn of events, Bharani Shankar has been eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 9. Reportedly, he was eliminated after Jabardasth Emmanuel used power star and saved Ramu Rathod from elimination.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Bharani Shankar Fees

According to a report published in Siasat, Bharani Shankar charged Rs 40 thousand per day for his stint on Bigg Boss Telugu 9. While he made a weekly remuneration of Rs 2.8 lakhs, his journey of 42 days made his total earnings of Rs 16.8 lakhs.

Meanwhile, in an interesting twist, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 introduced a new dynamic by appointing two captains simultaneously for the first time this season. Suman Shetty and Gaurav Gupta have taken on the leadership roles together. Observers are keen to see how their joint efforts will influence the house's atmosphere and operations in the coming week.