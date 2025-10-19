Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination Week 6: Who Will Get Eliminated Tonight? Bharani, Demon Pavan Or Ramu Rathod



Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination Week 6: The ninth season of Bigg Boss Telugu, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, is brimming with drama and unexpected turns. The reality show has completed five weeks, and each day offers fresh twists for both viewers and participants. This season started with a theme of commoners versus celebrities, where commoners were selected through Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha. Recently, six new wild card contestants entered the Bigg Boss house and they did spice up things in the house. These entrants are Gaurav Gupta, Madhuri Divvala, Aysha Zeenath, Sreenivasa Sayee, Nikhil Nair, and Ramya Moksha.

Amid all the drama on Bigg Boss Telugu 9, there have been speculations about the upcoming elimination from the show. For the uninitiated, 6 contestants were nominated for elimination on week 6 including Ramu Rathod, Thanuja Puttaswamy, Bharani Shankar, Suman Shetty, Demon Pavan and Divya Velamuri. It was a tough fight for survival and the voting trends suggested that Thanuja had managed to beat Suman Shetty and secured the highest votes in her favour. So then the question remains who will be eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 tonight

Bigg Boss 9 Elimination Week 6: Who Will Get Eliminated Tonight?

As per a tweet going viral on micro-blogging site Twitter, Bharani Shankar has been eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 in week 6. To note, Bharani was struggling for vote this week along with Demon Pavan and Ramu Rathod. While the official announcement in this regard is yet to be made, Bharani's elimination will definitely come as a major jolt for his massive following. To note, an official announcement is yet to be made in this regard.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination Episode Timings

To note, the elimination episode on Bigg Boss Telugu 9 (episode 43) will air on Star Maa and Jio Hotstar at 9:30 pm tonight.

