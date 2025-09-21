Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination: Here’s What Maryada Manish Earned Post His Eviction From Nagarjuna’s Show

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination Week 2 Update: Bigg Boss Telugu 9, which is hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, has introduced a fresh twist by pitting commoners against celebrities this year. This season's unique format features six commoners entering through the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha. The concept of commoners as owners and celebrities as tenants has intrigued viewers from the beginning. Shrasti Verma's elimination during the first weekend ka vaar sparked widespread discussion among fans. Following her exit, the nominations for the second week drew significant attention.

Seven contestants were up for elimination in week two of Bigg Boss Telugu 9. The nominated participants include Bharani Shankar, Flora Saini, Priya Shetty, Maryada Manish, Suman Shetty, Demon Pavan, and Haritha Harish. Notably, Suman Shetty was directly nominated by the previous captain Sanjana Galrani using a special power. This nomination had intensified the competition for survival and fans have been voting in large numbers for their favourite contestant

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination Update Week 2

To note, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 witnessed its second elimination tonight as Marayada Manish has been eliminated from the show during the second weekend ka vaar. To note, Maryada Manish was the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 and has become the first commoner to get eliminated this season

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Maryada Manish Fees

Wondering what Maryada Manish has earned post his elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 9? According to a report published in Siasat, Maryada Manish had made a collection of Rs 20 thousand per day and Rs 1.4 lakhs per week for his participation in Bigg Boss Telugu 9. While he managed to stay in the house for 15 days, his total earnings turned out to be Rs 3 lakhs.

Meanwhile, Maryada Manish's elimination will definitely intensify the game and it will be interesting to see how the commoners will change their strategy.