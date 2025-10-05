Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination: Who Got Eliminated In Week 4? Shocking TWIST Is...

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image/ Star Maa X handle

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 elimination week 4: Bigg Boss Telugu season 9 has captivated audiences since its debut, offering a mix of excitement and surprises. The inclusion of commoners competing alongside celebrities has added a new twist to the show. Six individuals were chosen through the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha competition, enhancing the dynamics. Additionally, the owners versus tenants theme has intensified the competition.

Drama and conflicts are frequent as contestants vie for survival in the Bigg Boss house. Each participant is determined to outshine others, making for an intense atmosphere. Weekly eliminations significantly impact the game's progression. So far, Shrasti Verma was the first to exit, followed by Maryada Manish, who won Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha, and Priya Shetty, adding to the tension.

Take a Poll

A reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Star Maa has introduced the biggest season with commoners and celebrities inside the Bigg Boss house. The network is confident that the show will strike a chord with the audience and grab several eyeballs. From a brand new set to an interesting concept, the creative team has taken things a notch higher in Bigg Boss Telugu season 9. The commoners, who survived the agnipariksha game, have turned into owners in the new season. Will they torture the tenants (celebrities) or join forces with them in the near future? This is the main twist of the season."

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Will Get Evicted From BB Telugu 9?

This week, six contestants face elimination: Flora Saini, Rithu Chowdary, Harita Harish, Sanjana Galrani, Srija Dammu, and Divya Nikhita. Amidst fierce competition, Sanjana and Flora are leading in votes and seem likely to avoid eviction this time.

The bottom two positions are currently occupied by Harish and Srija. A viral tweet suggests that Hrish was struggling with votes more than any other contestant in week 4 of Bigg Boss Telugu 9. Gossip mills have confirmed that Harish has been eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 9.

As each contestant strives to remain in the game, their efforts have led to numerous dramatic moments within the house. The competitive spirit is palpable as they leave no stone unturned in their quest for victory.

The show's format continues to engage viewers with its unpredictable nature and evolving dynamics. With each passing week, fans eagerly anticipate who will be evicted next and how it will affect the remaining participants.