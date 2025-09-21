Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination: Who Got EVICTED In Week 2? What's REAL Reason?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Bigg Boss Telugu 9, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, has introduced a new twist this season by featuring commoners competing against celebrities. This unique format has captured the audience's interest, with six commoners entering through the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha. The dynamic of commoners as owners and celebrities as tenants has intrigued viewers from the start.

The second week of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 saw seven contestants nominated for elimination. Those facing potential exit included Bharani Shankar, Flora Saini, Priya Shetty, Maryada Manish, Suman Shetty, Demon Pavan, and Haritha Harish. Notably, Suman Shetty was directly nominated by the previous captain Sanjana Galrani using a special power. This move heightened the competition and prompted fans to vote fervently for their favourites.

Maryada Manish's Elimination

This week marked the second elimination in Bigg Boss Telugu 9 as Maryada Manish was ousted during the weekend ka vaar episode. Interestingly, Maryada Manish was the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 and became the first commoner to be eliminated this season. His departure is expected to intensify the game further.

Maryada Manish's earnings post-elimination have been a topic of curiosity among fans. According to a report in Siasat, he earned Rs 20 thousand per day and Rs 1.4 lakhs weekly for his stint on Bigg Boss Telugu 9. Having stayed in the house for 15 days, his total earnings amounted to Rs 3 lakhs.

Impact on Game Dynamics

The elimination of Maryada Manish is likely to shake up strategies among the remaining contestants. With one less commoner in the house, it will be intriguing to see how alliances shift and what tactics are employed moving forward. Fans are eagerly anticipating how this change will influence future nominations and gameplay.

Shrasti Verma's exit during the first weekend ka vaar had already sparked discussions among fans. Following her departure, attention turned to the nominations for week two, which drew significant interest from viewers eager to see who would face eviction next.

The ongoing season continues to captivate audiences with its fresh format and unexpected twists. As tensions rise within the house, viewers remain glued to their screens, eager to witness how each contestant navigates challenges and alliances in their quest for victory.