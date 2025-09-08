Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Episode 2 Release Time: Manish & Harish To Lock Horns Over Duties

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Episode 2 Release Time: After creating immense buzz in the town, Bigg Boss Telugu is here with the ninth season and the excitement among fans has been palpable about it. Hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 came with an interesting theme and 15 contestants. Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has created history already as it is for the first time Bigg Boss opened gates for the commoners for the first time. Yes! Bigg Boss Telugu 9 have welcomed 6 commoners along with 9 celebs and this mixture of contestants have certainly intensified the game.

For the uninitiated, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 contestants list include names like Asha Saini, Jabardasth Emmanuel, Thanuja Puttaswamy, Shrasti Verma, Rithu Chowdhary, Sanjjaran Galrani, Ramu Rathod, Bharani Shankar and Suman Setty. On the other hands, the six commoners contestants that have been chosen from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha were Kalyan Padala, Harita Harish, Demon Pavan, Srija Dammu, Priya Shetty and Maryada Manish. Interestingly,. Bigg Boss Telugu 9 features two houses and host Nagarjuna has confirmed double dose of entertainment. After a dhamakedar premiere, all eyes have been set on the second episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 9.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Episode 2 Release Time on TV

To note, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 episode 2 will premiere tonight on Star Maa at 9:30 PM

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Episode 2 Release Time On OTT

You can also watch Bigg Boss Telugu 9, episode 2, online in HD format on Jio Hotstar (formerly Jio Cinema) at 9:30 PM.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Episode 2: What To Expect?

Interestingly, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will be witnessing drama right from the beginning as the house is divided into two groups tenants and owners. In fact, the second episode will feature Manish Maryada and Haritha Harish locking horns over distribution of tasks. This isn't all. Both the teams have also allegedly broken a rule on the first day itself and will be punished by Bigg Boss.

