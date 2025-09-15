Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Episode 9 Release Time: Flora, Manish & 4 Others Contestants Nominated In Week 2?

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Episode 9 Release Time: The ninth season of Bigg Boss Telugu kicked off on 7th September, with Nagarjuna Akkineni reprising his role as host. This season introduced a novel concept by featuring 15 contestants, including common individuals for the first time. The inclusion of everyday people marked a significant change, with five participants selected through Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha. Adding to the excitement, this season presents two distinct houses, enhancing the celebrities versus commoners theme. In this setup, commoners are portrayed as owners while celebrities take on the role of tenants. This unique arrangement has captivated viewers and added an intriguing dynamic to the show.

Interestingly, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 witnessed a massive twist in the game as it had its first elimination of the season. To note, 9 contestants were nominated for elimination in week 1 including Thanuja Gowda, Rithu Chowdhary, Flora Saini, Suman Shetty, Jabardasth Emmanuel, Sanjana Galrani, Ramu Rathod, Shrasti Varma, and Demon Pavan. Among these, Shrasti Verma was eliminated in the first week. While it was a huge shock for her fans, there have been speculations about who will be nominated next on Bigg Boss Telugu 9.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Episode 9: Who Will Be Nominated Tonight?

To note, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will be witnessing an interesting nomination task for the second week wherein the contestants will have to put a red mark on two contestants they want to nominate citing their reasons. As per a viral tweet, 6 contestants will be nominated for elimination on week 2. These include 2 celebs Bharani Kumar and Flora Saini and 4 commoners including Maryana Manish, Haritha Harish, Priya Shetty and Demon Pavan. To note, Flora and Demon Pavan have been nominated for the second consecutive week

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Episode 9 Release Time

The ninth episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is set to premiere soon. Fans can catch the first weekend episode on Star Maa at 9 PM. For those who prefer streaming, JioHotstar will also broadcast the show live at the same time. Viewers have multiple options to enjoy the latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 9. The show will be available on television and online platforms, ensuring fans don't miss out on any drama or excitement. To note, Star Maa will air the much-anticipated episode simultaneously at 9 PM.

