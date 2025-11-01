Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Eviction Voting Results: Who Will Get Lowest Votes? Who Will Be Evicted? Rithu, Gaurav Or..

Photo Credit: Star Maa Instagram Image

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 eviction voting results today: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is captivating audiences with its mix of drama, emotions, and entertainment. Hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, the show airs on Star Maa and streams on JioHotstar, drawing large viewership weekly. The reality show has become a sensation on both television and OTT platforms, maintaining its popularity among fans.

The ninth season of Bigg Boss Telugu stands out by featuring not only celebrities but also individuals as contestants. This fresh approach has made the competition more unpredictable and engaging. Participants from diverse backgrounds bring new dynamics, conflicts, and relationships into the house.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Week 8: Who Will Get Eliminated?

As the eighth week unfolds in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9, tensions inside the house are escalating. Eight contestants face eviction this week: Thanuja Puttaswamy, Ramu Rathod, Sanjana Galrani, Kalyan Padala, Rithu Chowdary, Gaurav Gupta, Demon Pavan, and Divvala Madhuri. Each contestant must tread carefully to avoid ending their journey prematurely.

The show has kept viewers hooked since its grand launch with intense arguments, emotional scenes, entertaining tasks, and surprising evictions. Each episode offers something unexpected, keeping it one of the most discussed reality shows in Telugu entertainment.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Trends: Who Will Get Lowest Votes?

Fans are buzzing with excitement on social media as they support their favourite contestants ahead of this week's anticipated elimination in Bigg Boss Telugu 9. Online discussions and voting polls are active with predictions about who will stay or leave the house.

According to early online trends, Thanuja Gowda leads with strong fan backing. Kalyan Padala follows closely in second place while Sanjana Galrani holds steady at third. Meanwhile, Pavan and Ramu find themselves in middle positions.

The real suspense lies at the bottom of the voting chart where Rithu Chowdary, Gaurav Gupta, and Divvala Madhuri face potential eviction. Their low votes have sparked debates among viewers eager to predict who will exit next.

It's crucial to note that these figures come from unofficial online polls and may not represent actual outcomes. The final decision will be disclosed during the weekend elimination episode on Sunday, November 2.