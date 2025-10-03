Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Eviction Voting Trends Week 4: Is Srija Dammu In Danger Zone? Here's Who Is In Bottom Two

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Eviction Voting Trends Week 4: Bigg Boss Telugu season 9 has never failed to disappoint and has got everyone hooked since the first day. From the interesting line up of contestants to the theme, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has witnessed a captivating journey, marked by unexpected twists from the start. The biggest twist in the game came with welcoming commoners for the first time to compete with the celebs. Six individuals were selected through the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha competition, adding a fresh dynamic to the show. Besides, the owners versus tenants theme has further intensified the game.

Drama and conflicts have been quite frequent in the Bigg Boss house as contestants strive to secure their positions. After all, every contestant in the house has been putting their best foot forward and leaving no stone unturned to give a tough time to other contestants. On the other hand, weekly eliminations have played a crucial role in altering the course of the game. So far, three participants have been evicted: Shrasti Verma was the first to leave, followed by Maryada Manish, who won Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha, and most recently Priya Shetty and this has made the game quite intense.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Is Leading Voting Trends In Week 4?

To note, six contestants have been nominated for elimination including Flora Saini, Rithu Chowdary, Harita Harish, Sanjana Galrani, Srija Dammu and Divya Nikhita. Amid a tough competition, Sanjana and Flora have been leading the voting trends and are likely to escape evictions this week.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who In Bottom Two In Week 4?

Interestingly, it is a fight for votes between Harish and Srija who are said to be in bottom two. In fact, as per a viral tweet, it is Srija who is struggling for votes the most on Bigg Boss Telugu 9 week 4.

It will be interesting to see who will be evicted post the Vijay Dashmi celebrations on Bigg Boss Telugu 9. Meanwhile, let us know in the comment section which contestant you are supporting.