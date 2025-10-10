Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Eviction Voting Trends Week 5: Demon Pavan Or Rithu; Who Will Get Least Votes?



Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Eviction Voting Trends Week 5: Bigg Boss Telugu 9, which is in the 5th week at the moment, has been witnessing a lot of drama in the house. Hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, the new season of the popular reality show, which had opened gates for the commoners for the first time this year. In fact, the concept of celebs vs commoners on Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has left everyone quite intrigued. And now, new twists have been unfolded on Bigg Boss Telugu 9 wherein 10 contestants have been nominated for eviction for the first time

Yes! You read it right. 10 contestants were nominated for eviction including Rithu Chowdary, Demon Pavan, Flora Saini, Bharani Shankar, Suman Shetty, Tanuja Gowda, Sanjana Galrani, Srija Dammu, Divya Nikhita and Kalyan Padala. Interestingly, Flora grabbed headlines as she was nominated directly for two weeks after getting a black star for being a boring contestants. And now, as fans have been voting in large numbers, there are speculations about who will be leaving the game this week.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Is Leading The Voting Trends In Week 5?

According to voting trends, Tanuja Gowda aka Thanuja Puttaswamy has garnered maximum votes and is leading the trends.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Eviction Trends: Who Will Get Least Votes In Week 5?

To note, there has been a tough fight for survival between Demon Pavan and Rithu Chowdary who are struggling for votes. Amid these, Rithu Chowdary has reportedly received the least votes so far.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Will Win Survival Task Tonight?

Interestingly, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will be witnessing an interesting survival task tonight during episode 34, wherein the nominated contestants will have a chance to escape eviction and win immunity by doing a special task. While it will be a tough fight, as per a viral post on social media, Divya Nikhita, Bharani Shankar, Kalyan Padala and Tanuja will win the task and will be safe from eviction

Meanwhile, there are speculations about Bigg Boss Telugu 9 having a double eviction this week. On the other hand, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is witnessing an interesting captaincy task. It will be worth a wait to see who will emerge as the new captain.