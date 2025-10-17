Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Eviction Voting Trends: Who Will Be In Bottom 2? Bharani, Ramu, Divya- Who Will Be Evicted?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image/JioHotstar Screenshot

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 voting trends today: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 has captivated audiences on both television and OTT platforms, becoming a hot topic this year. The show is broadcast on Star Maa and streamed on JioHotstar. It offers a mix of drama, emotions, glamour, and unexpected twists that keep fans eagerly watching.

This season introduces a significant change in format by allowing commoners to compete alongside celebrities. This addition brings an unpredictable element to the competition, making it even more exciting for viewers.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Week 6: Nominated Contestants

As the sixth week of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 unfolds, tensions are mounting inside the house. With emotions running high and alliances shifting, the competition is at a critical juncture. Ten contestants face nomination this week, each striving to remain in the game.

The nominees include Demon Pavan, Bharani Shankar, Suman Shetty, Thanuja Gowda, Divya Nikhita, and Ramu Rathod. One of these contestants will leave the Bigg Boss house during the upcoming weekend elimination episode, intensifying the battle.

Nagarjuna Akkineni's return as host has further boosted the show's popularity. His charisma and humour have once again charmed audiences. This season of Bigg Boss Telugu is packed with surprises and continuous excitement.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Results Week 6: Who Will Be In Bottom 2?

As anticipation builds for another thrilling Weekend episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 9, fans are eagerly awaiting results. According to early online voting trends, Thanuja leads with strong fan support. Suman follows closely in second place, while Demon Pavan holds third position.

The real suspense lies at the bottom of the voting chart. Bharani, Ramu, and Divya reportedly have fewer votes. This has sparked debates among viewers about who might be evicted next from the house.

Fans had until Friday, October 10 at 10 AM to vote for their favourite contestants to help them stay in the house. Every vote is crucial this week as tension rises and the race to the finale becomes more intense than ever.

It's important to note that these figures are based on unofficial fan polls and may not reflect actual voting results. The final decision will be revealed during the Weekend episode on Sunday, October 19 when Nagarjuna announces who will leave the Bigg Boss house.