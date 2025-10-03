Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Flora Saini Gets Cheated By Fellow Contestant Rithu Chowdary In The Task

Flora Saini, a contestant on Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9, has been subjected to unfair treatment and blatant disregard for rules in the house. The recent captaincy task has sparked controversy, with Flora loosing the task due to alleged cheating by her fellow contestant Rithu Chowdary.

Unfair

During the task, Flora was pushed and manhandled by fellow contestant Thanuja Puttaswamy due to which Flora got hit on her ribs very badly in the task.

- Physical Confrontation: Flora was pushed causing her to fall. The task's outcome has been disputed, with many believing that Flora was unfairly targeted and lost.

⁠Flora's Courage and Resilience

Despite facing unfair treatment from the housemates Flora has shown remarkable courage and resilience, continuing to participate in the show and assert herself.

- Unprofessional Conduct: The behavior of some contestants has been questioned, with many calling for greater accountability.

Demand for Action

Flora's fans have taken to social media to express their outrage and demand action.

- Action Against Cheating: Strict action should be taken against contestants who violate the rules and engage in unfair practices.

- Strong Personality: Flora's assertive personality has earned her both admiration and criticism from fellow contestants and viewers.

- Commitment to the Show: Flora remains committed to the show, despite facing challenges and controversies.