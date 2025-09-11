Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Flora Saini Stands Up For Herself in Big Boss Telugu House Amidst Sanjana’s Comments

The Bigg Boss Telugu house witnessed a fiery confrontation between actress Flora Saini and fellow contestant Sanjana, as tensions over house duties and personal boundaries reached a boiling point in yesterday's episode.

What started as a discussion about household responsibilities quickly escalated into a heated argument when Sanjana allegedly made repeated references to Flora being a "free bird," a comment that Flora found deeply offensive given her relationship status.

Flora, visibly upset, confronted Sanjana directly: "I have already told you that I'm in a relationship. You said that free bird means you can be with anyone, the same way I'm connecting it back to backbitching. You are misunderstanding and doing all this stuff regarding backbitching... she will also feel bad."

The argument intensified when the topic shifted to household chores, with Flora expressing her frustration about unequal distribution of work. "Everyone is using their stuff and keeping it there only. I'm not your servant to do all your work," Flora stated firmly.

In an emotional moment, Flora challenged Sanjana to consider role reversal: "You are a lady, one day you will also do the same duty as mine. How do you feel if someone does the same? If I do the same thing, will you accept?"

The situation reached its peak when Flora revealed that Sanjana had shouted at her, saying "Listen, you don't talk," and continued mentioning the "free bird" comment, which Flora felt was unnecessary and hurtful.

Flora Saini, the Bollywood actress at the center of this controversy, has built an impressive career across films and digital platforms. Known for her impactful performances in major films like Stree, Dabangg 2, Begum Jaan, Lakshmi, and 36 Farmhouse, Flora has established herself as a versatile performer. Her digital presence has been equally remarkable, with standout roles in: Inside Edge Part 2 (produced by Farhan Akhtar) - which earned a nomination for the 46th International Emmy Awards. City of Dreams - Nagesh Kukunoor's political drama web series. Gandi Baat Season 2 - the popular OTT series. Family - Alt Balaji's production alongside Vivek Oberoi and Ravi Kishan

Beyond her acting credentials, Flora gained recognition during the pandemic for her live social media sessions, where she actively engaged with fans and followers to provide motivation during challenging times.