Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Flora Saini Targeted In Bigg Boss House

Flora Saini, a talented actress and contestant on Bigg Boss Telugu 9, is facing unfair treatment from her fellow housemates. Despite her good nature and behavior, Flora has been nominated for elimination this week without any valid reason. The nominations seem to be influenced by Sanjana, who has been bullying Flora since the beginning of the show.

Unfair Nominations

The issue between Sanjana and Flora appears to be the sole basis for the nominations. Flora has fulfilled her duties and hasn't hurt anyone or broken any rules, making her an easy target for her housemates. Despite praising her good nature and behavior, the contestants have nominated her, raising concerns about the fairness of the game.

Flora's Strength and Resilience

Despite facing adversity, Flora has demonstrated remarkable strength and resilience. Her ability to remain composed and focused on the game has earned her the respect and admiration of many viewers.

Support for Flora

Fans and well-wishers are rallying behind Flora, appreciating her bravery and conviction in the face of challenges. As the show progresses, it's essential to recognize Flora's contributions and her positive impact on the game.

Let's hope the situation improves, and Flora gets a fair chance to showcase her skills and personality in the Bigg Boss Telugu house .