Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Here’s Everything To Know About Nagarjuna Akkineni’s BB Telugu 9 Ahead Of Grand Premiere

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Grand Premiere Details: The excitement is palpable as Bigg Boss Telugu 9 prepares for its grand debut on September 7. Fans are thrilled with the return of Nagarjuna Akkineni as the host, adding to the show's allure. After all, he has been associated with Bigg Boss Telugu since the third season. While makers have planned several surprises and twists in Bigg Boss Telugu 9, the biggest one happens to be opening the gates for the commoners. Yes! Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will be having commoners and celebrities as contestants who will be fighting for the winner's trophy this year.

To note, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 makers came with a unique approach to finalise the commoners which happens to be Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha. The pre-show was for two weeks and was hosted by Sreemukhi and judged by former contestants Abijeet, Bindu Madhavi, and Navdeep. It was an interesting competition among 15 commoners contestants to secure their place inside the BB house. By including commoners, it promises to offer diverse interactions and unexpected alliances. The audience is keen to witness how these elements will play out during the season. As Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is set to have its grand premiere on September 7, here's everything to know about the premiere

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Theme

To note, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is coming with the theme of Ranarangam - battlefield. In fact, the show has the tagline 'Eesari Chadarangam Kaadu, Ranarangame (This time, it is not a chess play, it is a battlefield)'.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Format

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will be having a concept of two houses for the first time and promises a double entertainment this season.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Confirmed Contestants List

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will be having 18 contestants inside the house out of which 5 contestants are the commoners chosen through Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha. The confirmed celebrity contestants include Ritu Chowdary, Tanuja Gowda, Sanjana Galrani, Asha Saini, Shrashti Varma, DebaJani, Bharani Kumar, Suman Shetty, Ramu Rathod, Jabardasth Emmanuel. etc. On the other hand, the commoners contestants include Sreeja Dammu, Haritha Harish aka Mask Man Harish, Priya Shetry, Pavan Kalyan, Manish Maryada, Demon Pavan etc

Are you excited for Bigg Boss Telugu 9 grand premiere? Let us know in the comment section below.