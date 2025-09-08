Bigg Boss Telugu 9 LIVE Streaming Episode 2: BIG FIGHT In BB9 House! Where To Watch Show Online?

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 LIVE streaming episode 2 timings: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, brace yourself for a drama-packed season premiere episode of Bigg Boss Telugu season 9. Nagarjuna is back with yet another explosive installment of Bigg Boss Telugu, where the contestants have showcased their swag from the first episode itself.

BIGG BOSS TELUGU 9 EPISODE 2 TIMINGS: WHERE TO WATCH SHOW ONLINE LIVE?

Wondering when and where to watch Bigg Boss Telugu 9 episode 2 in Telugu? The show is exclusively available for streaming on JioHotstar. The fresh episode will release on the OTT platform at 9:30pm instead of 10:30pm.

Viewers can live stream the full episode in HD quality on the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 LIVE 24X7 channel on JioHotstar. The new episode will premiere on Star Maa on Monday (September 8) at 9:30pm, airing for one-and-a-half hours on the leading Telugu GEC.

Do share your thoughts with us after watching the second episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 9?