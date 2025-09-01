Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Navya Swamy, Mukesh Gowda To Kavya; Here's Rumoured Contestants List Of Nagarjuna's Show

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Rumoured Contestants List: The buzz around Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is growing as the new season approaches. Fans are eagerly anticipating the return of superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni as the host. This season is particularly exciting because, for the first time, common people will join the Bigg Boss house. The anticipation for the grand premiere is palpable among fans. Adding to the excitement, the show's creators have introduced Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha to select commoner contestants for this season.

Hosted by Sreemukhi, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha features former Bigg Boss Telugu contestants Abijeet, Bindu Madhavi, and Navdeep as judges. This new twist of welcoming commoners with celebs has intrigued viewers who are curious about how this dynamic will unfold. Meanwhile, there are numerous rumours about which celebrities might participate in Bigg Boss 9 Telugu. And now, we bring you a list of celebs likely to enter Nagarjuna's show

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Rumoured Contestants List

According to media reports, celebs like Jabardasth Emmanuel, Tejaswini Gowda (wife of Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Amardeep Chowdary), Mukesh Gowda, Navya Swamy, Sai Kiran, Kavyashree, Jyothi Rai, Shivakumar (Bigg Boss 7 Telugu contestant Priyanka Jain's Boyfriend), Brahmamudi actress Deepika Rangaraju, Chhatrapati Shekhar, Shrasti Verma, Sumanth Ashwin etc are likely to participate in Bigg Boss Telugu 9.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Premiere Date

To note, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will be going on air on September 7, 2025.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 House Details

Apart from welcoming commoners to the house, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will also becoming with a new twist. It is reported that the new season will have two houses. As per a report in Telugu Asianet News, the celebs will be staying in one house while the commoners will be staying in the other house. If the reports turned out to be true, it is going to be an intense fight for the winner's trophy.