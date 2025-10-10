Bigg Boss Telugu 9 New Captain Update: Thanuja, Emmanuel, Kalyan Or Divya; Who Will Win Captaincy Task?



Bigg Boss Telugu 9 New Captaincy: The fifth week of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is currently unfolding with plenty of drama. This season, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, has introduced a new twist by allowing common people to participate alongside celebrities. The concept of celebs versus commoners has captured the audience's interest. Recently, the show took another turn as ten contestants faced nomination for elimination for the first time. Among those nominated in week 5 are Rithu Chowdary, Demon Pavan, Flora Saini, Bharani Shankar, Suman Shetty, Tanuja Gowda, Sanjana Galrani, Srija Dammu, Divya Nikhita, and Kalyan Padala.

Flora Saini made headlines after receiving a black star for being uninteresting, which led to her direct nomination for two consecutive weeks. As fans cast their votes in large numbers, speculation is rife about who might exit the show this week. This season marks the first time that Bigg Boss Telugu has opened its doors to non-celebrities. The inclusion of everyday individuals alongside well-known personalities has added an exciting dynamic to the show. Amid this, there have been speculations about who will be the next captain of the house.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Captaincy Task

To note, it will be a fight for captaincy between Tanuja, Bharani, Jabardasth Emmanuel, Divya, Kalyan Padala and Ramu Rathod. With Sanjana as a sanchalak, the captaincy contender will be sititng on a chair with a bulb above them. The sanchalak will ask one contender to light one bulb and then the one of the contenders will have to guess who did it. If the guess turns out to be right, the one lighting the bulb will be out of captaincy race while the wrong answer can backfire on the one guessing.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Is The New Captain?

As per a recent update, Kalyan Padala will emerge as the new captain and will replace Ramu Rathod now.

Meanwhile, there are reports about Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will be having a double eviction this week. It will be interesting to see who will be walking out of the show during the 5th weekend ka vaar.