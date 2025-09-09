Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Nominations Week 1: Thanuja, Flora & 7 Other Contestants Nominated - Check Viral Tweet

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Nominations Week 1: Bigg Boss Telugu has returned with its ninth season, sparking excitement among fans. Hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, this season introduces a unique theme and features 15 contestants. For the first time, the show has opened its doors to common people, welcoming six alongside nine celebrities, creating an intriguing mix that promises to intensify the competition. To note, six commoners who were selected through Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha. These participants include Kalyan Padala, Harita Harish, Demon Pavan, Srija Dammu, Priya Shetty, and Maryada Manish. Their inclusion is set to add an unpredictable element to the proceedings.

On the other hand, the list of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 celebrity contestants include celebrities such as Asha Saini, Jabardasth Emmanuel, Thanuja Puttaswamy, Shrasti Verma, Rithu Chowdhary, Sanjjaran Galrani, Ramu Rathod, Bharani Shankar, and Suman Setty. This diverse group is expected to bring varied dynamics to the show. This season also features two separate houses for the contestants. Host Nagarjuna Akkineni has assured viewers of a double dose of entertainment with this setup. And now, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has witnessed its first twist with the first nomination task of the season.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Are Nominated In Week 1?

To note, Sanjjana Galrani was unanimously nominated by commoners. According a tweet going viral on micro-blogging site Twitter, 9 contestants have been nominated for elimination. Apart from Bharani Kumar, all celebs have been nominated for elimination including Rithu Chowdhary, Jabardasth Emmanuel, Thanuja Puttaswamy, Suman Setty, Ramu Rathod, Asha Saini (Flora Saini) and Sanjjana. On the other hand, Demon Pavan from the commoners' team has been nominated for elimination in week 1. Indeed, it is going to be a tough fight for survival in the house

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: How To Save Your Favourite Contestants?

Wondering how to save your favourite contestant? Well, in order to vote for Bigg Boss Telugu 9, a JioHotstar subscription is necessary. Once subscribed, access the app on your smartphone and search for the show. When it appears, click on it and scroll to find the 'Vote Now' option.

Upon selecting 'Vote Now,' you'll see a list of nominated contestants. Choose the contestant you wish to save and submit your vote accordingly.

Share your thoughts in the comments about which contestant you are backing this season on Bigg Boss Telugu 9.