Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Nominations Week 3: Rithu, Priya & THESE 5 Contestants Nominated; Who Will Lead This Week?

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Nominations Week 3: Bigg Boss Telugu 9, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, has come with a new dynamic which has grabbed a lot of eyeballs. This year, commoners are competing against celebrities, adding an intriguing twist to the show. The format features six commoners entering through the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha. The idea of commoners as owners and celebrities as tenants has captivated audiences from the start. The first weekend ka vaar saw Shrasti Verma's elimination, which sparked widespread discussions among fans.

Shrasti's exit set the stage for intense anticipation regarding the nominations for the second week. This season's unique approach has kept viewers on their toes, eager to see how these dynamics unfold. In the second week of Bigg Boss Telugu 9, seven contestants faced nomination for elimination. Those nominated were Bharani Shankar, Flora Saini, Priya Shetty, Maryada Manish, Suman Shetty, Demon Pavan, and Haritha Harish. Among these, Maryada Manish was eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 in the second week and became the first commoner to get eliminated. Ever since then, all eyes have been set on the new nominations task

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Are Nominated In Week 3?

According to a viral tweet, 6 contestants have been nominated for elimination on Bigg Boss Telugu 9 week 3. These include Rithu Chowdhary, Flora Saini, Ramu Rathod, Priya Shetty, Srija Dammu, Haritha Harish and Kalyan Padala. To note, Flora Saini, who was also given the tag of a boring contestant, has been nominated for the third consecutive week.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Episode 16 Release Time

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 episode 16 is eagerly awaited by fans. Scheduled to air at 9 PM, viewers can tune in to Star Maa for the first weekend episode. Alternatively, those who prefer online streaming can watch it live on JioHotstar at the same time. This dual availability ensures that fans have multiple ways to enjoy the show.