Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Nominations Week 5: Flora, Sanjana & These Contestants Nominated Post Harish’s Elimination



Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Nominations Week 5: The fourth week of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 concluded with a surprising twist which has left everyone brimming with an opinion. Hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, the ongoing season of the popular reality show witnessed the unexpected elimination of Haritha Harish, also known as the mask man. His departure was due to insufficient votes and appeared to be a major jolt to the commoners' team. To note, Haritha's exit marks him as the third commoner to be eliminated from this season of Bigg Boss Telugu 9.

In the fourth week of Bigg Boss Telugu 9, six contestants were nominated and faced the threat of elimination. The nominated contestants included Rithu Chowdary, Harita Harish, Flora Saini, Sanjana Galrani, Srija Dammu, and Divya Nikhita. Amid these, Harish emerged as the least voted contestant and Srija escaped the elimination by a whisker. To note, Bigg Boss Telugu season 9 has already seen three contestants leave the show: Shrasti Verma and two other commoners, Maryada Manish and Priya Shetty. And now Harita Harish's elimination has certainly intensified the game. Interestingly, as Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has ventured into 5th week, there have been speculations about the upcoming nominations.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Nominated Contestants Week 5

As per a viral post doing rounds on social media, 4 contestants have been nominated for elimination in week 5. These include Flora Saini, Sanjana Galrani, Suman Shetty and Demon Pavan. While there have been speculations about Tanuja Gowda being nominated as well, a confirmation is still awaited in this regard.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Flora Saini Creates A Record

Interestingly, Flora Saini, who was once termed as a boring contestant, has created history on Bigg Boss Telugu 9 as she has become the only contestant to get nominated for five consecutive weeks

To note, the nominations will be officially announced tonight on Bigg Boss Telugu 9 episode 30 which will air on Star Maa and Jio Hotstar at 9:30 PM