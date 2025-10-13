Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Nominations Week 6: Thanuja, Bharani & THESE Contestants Nominated For Elimination

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Nominations Week 6: Bigg Boss Telugu 9,m which is being hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, has been witnessing a lot of drama in the house which has been keeping the audience and contestants on their toes and hooked. The ongoing season of the popular reality show has completed five weeks and each day inside BB house has been coming with a new twist in the game. To note, Bigg Boss Telugu 9, which had started with the theme of commoners vs celebs wherein the commoners were selected through Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha.

Interestingly, Bigg Boss Telugu 9, which had welcomed Divya Velamuri as wild card last month, came with a new twist in the game as 6 new wild card contestants in the house. These included Gaurav Gupta, Madhuri Divvala, Aysha Zeenath, Sreenivasa Sayee, Nikhil Nair and Ramya Moksha. On the other hand, the double elimination during the recent weekend on Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has changed the game in the house. For the uninitiated, Flora Saini and Srija Dammu were eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 and it did leave everyone brimming with an opinion. Amid this, there have been speculations about the next nominations for eliminations on Bigg Boss Telugu 9.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Nominated Contestants Week 6

According to a post going viral on social media, 6 contestants have been nominated for elimination in week 6. These include Ramu Rathod, Thanuja Puttaswamy, Bharani Shankar, Suman Shetty, Demon Pavan and Divya Velamuri which makes it a good fight for survival.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Nominations Episode (Ep37) Release Time

To note, the nominations will be announced after an interesting nominations task which will be aired tonight. In fact, the new wildcard contestants will be seen having a major role in the nominations which will create a lot of tension inside the house. For the uninitiated, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 nominations task (episode 37) will air tonight at 9:30 pm on Star Maa and Jio Hotstar and the voting lines will open after the nominations are officially announced.

Let us know in the comment section below which contestant you are supporting on Bigg Boss Telugu 9.