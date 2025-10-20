Bigg Boss Telubgu 9 Nominations Week 7: Thanuja, Sanjana & THESE Contestants Nominated Post Bharani’s Eviction

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Nominations Week 7: Nagarjuna Akkineni's Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has been winning hearts with its drama and surprises since the first episode and it has got the audience hooked. Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has been offering new twists every passing day which does keep the contestants on their toes and making the competition quite intense. Interestingly, this season began with a theme of commoners versus celebrities, where commoners were chosen through Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha and this twist left everyone brimming with an opinion.

Recently, six wild card contestants entered the Bigg Boss house, adding excitement to the show. These new entrants are Gaurav Gupta, Madhuri Divvala, Aysha Zeenath, Sreenivasa Sayee, Nikhil Nair, and Ramya Moksha. The wild card contestants have certainly spiced up things on Bigg Boss Telugu 9. However it was the recent elimination which left everyone shocked. Much to everyone's surprise Bharani Shankar was eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 after Jabardarsth Emmanuel used power star and saved Ramu Rathod. Post his elimination, all eyes have been set on the next round of nomination

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Will Be Nominated In Week 7?

As per a post going viral on social media, 8 contestants have been nominated on Bigg Boss Telugu 9. These include Thanuja Puttaswamy, Ramu Rathod, Sanjana Galrani, Kalyan Padala, Rithu Chowdary, Sreenivasa Sayee, Divya Velamuri and Ramya Moksha.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Nominations Episode (Ep44) Release Time

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 promises to be eventful with the nominations task set to air tonight. This task is expected to stir up considerable tension among housemates, especially with the involvement of new wildcard contestants. Their participation is anticipated to significantly influence the nomination process, adding an extra layer of drama to the show. episode 44 of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will feature this intriguing nominations task. It is scheduled for broadcast at 9:30 pm on Star Maa and Jio Hotstar. Following the airing, viewers will have the opportunity to cast their votes as the voting lines will open once nominations are officially revealed.