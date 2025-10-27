Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Nominations Week 8: Thanuja, Kalyan & THESE Contestants Nominated Post Ramya’s Eviction



Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Nominations Week 8: Bigg Boss Telugu 9, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, has captivated audiences with its engaging drama and unexpected twists. The show has maintained a high level of excitement since its premiere, keeping viewers eagerly anticipating each episode. This season's theme of commoners versus celebrities, initiated through Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Anagariksha, has sparked widespread discussion among fans. In an interesting twist in the game on Bigg Boss Telugu 9, six wild card contestants entered the Bigg Boss house, further intensifying the competition.

These new participants include Gaurav Gupta, Madhuri Divvala, Aysha Zeenath, Sreenivasa Sayee, Nikhil Nair, and Ramya Moksha. Their arrival has added a fresh dynamic to the show, making it even more unpredictable and thrilling for both contestants and viewers alike. Each new entrant brings their own unique personality and strategy to the game, creating new alliances and rivalries. However, it was the unexpected elimination of Ramya Moksha that left everyone stunned. Despite being a recent addition to the house as a wild card contestant, Ramya's journey on Bigg Boss Telugu 9 came to an abrupt end. Her departure has shifted attention towards the upcoming nomination round, with fans speculating about who might be next to leave.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Will Be Nominated In Week 8?

As per a post going viral on social media, 8 contestants have been nominated on Bigg Boss Telugu 9. These include Thanuja Puttaswamy, Ramu Rathod, Sanjana Galrani, Kalyan Padala, Rithu Chowdary, Gaurav Gupta, Demon Pavan and Divvala Madhuri.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Nominations Episode (Ep50) Release Time

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is set to be a thrilling one, with the nominations task taking centre stage. This task is expected to create significant tension among the housemates, especially with the introduction of new wildcard contestants. Their involvement is likely to have a substantial impact on the nomination process, adding an extra layer of excitement to the show. Episode 50 of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will showcase this captivating nominations task. It is scheduled for broadcast at 9:30 pm on Star Maa and Jio Hotstar. Fans can look forward to an engaging episode filled with unexpected twists and turns as the housemates face off in this crucial task.