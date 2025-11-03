Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Nominations Week 9: Suman, Thanuja, Ramu & THESE Contestants Nominated For Elimination



Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Nominations Week 9: Bigg Boss Telugu 9, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, has been a whirlwind of drama and controversies since its inception. This season made history by allowing commoners to participate, selected through the unique Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha process. Now in its eighth week, the show continues to captivate audiences with unexpected twists and turns. The introduction of wild card contestants earlier this month added more excitement to the game.

Additionally, former participants have re-entered the house, further intensifying the competition. Bharani's return after defeating Srija Dammu is one such example, as he aims for the coveted trophy once again. This season has not been short on drama. A significant altercation occurred when Suman Shetty accused Sanjana Galrani of creating "fake love stories" and exhibiting disrespectful behaviour. This confrontation added fuel to the already fiery atmosphere within the house. Amid this, Divvala Madhuri's elimination left everyone shocked during the recent weekend. And now speculations have been rife about who will be nominated for elimination in week 9.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Is Nominated For Elimination In Week 9?

As per a post going viral on social media, seven contestants have been nominated for elimination on Bigg Boss Telugu 9 week 9. These include Bharani Shankar, Sanjana Galrani, Kalyan Padala, Ramu Rathod, Srinivas Sai, Suman Shetty and Thanuja Gowda.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Nomination Task Twist

To note, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 witnessed a lot of drama during the nomination task wherein Thanuja got into an ugly fight with Jabardasth Emmanuel and even captain Divya Velamuri. As a result, Divya used her special power and nominated Thanuja directly for elimination this week.

Wondering when the exciting nominations task will air on Bigg Boss Telugu 9? The nomination task on Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will air tonight on Star Maa and Jio Hotstar at 9:30 pm.